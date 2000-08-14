Jonathan Klein

President and CEO, The Feed Room; b. April 2, 1958, Bronx, New York; A.B., history, Brown University, 1980; news writer, news producer, WLNE-TV Providence, R.I., 1980-1981; writer, weekend producer, WPIX-TV New York, 1981-1982; free-lance writer, WCBS-TV New York, 1982; writer, 'Newsbreak' (with Douglas Edwards), 'Nightwatch,' fill-in writer, "CBS Evening News With Dan Rather,' 'CBS News, 'New York, 1982; News editor, 'Nightwatch,' CBS, 1983; Producer, 'Nightwatch,' 'CBS Morning News, 'CBS, 1984; producer, 'CBS Evening News,' weekend edition, CBS, 1986; producer, '48 Hours, 'CBS, New York, 1988-1993; senior producer, 'America Tonight' with Charles Kuralt & Lesley Stahl, 1990; senior producer, Gulf War coverage for CBS, 1991; executive producer, director, writer, 'Before Your Eyes, 'CBS. Married to Jennifer Snell, investigative reporter/anchor. Lives in New York City with boxer dog, Ripley, and a baby due in February.