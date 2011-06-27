Jonathan Davis, Senior VP, Comedy, 20th Century Fox TV

Click here to read more Next Wave of Leaders

That isn’t nervous laughter coming out of Jonathan

Davis’ office.

Davis, senior VP, comedy development, 20th Century

Fox TV, heads the department responsible for two

of the biggest recent comedy successes in primetime in

ABC’s Modern Family and Fox’s Raising Hope.

He also developed three highly anticipated newcomers

scheduled for next season: Fox’s New Girl, starring

Zooey Deschanel as a recently dumped woman

who moves in with all-male roommates; ABC’s Last

Man Standing, starring Tim Allen; and ABC’s midseason

20-somethings ensemble, Apartment 23.

His strategy is simple: never play to middle. “We go

big or go home,” Davis says.

Consistently pushing his team to go after the “big

idea,” Davis understands that not everything will hit,

but believes the payoff is worth it. “Sometimes when it

doesn’t work out at all and it completely sucks, it’s OK,

we know we went for something,” Davis says. “When

we hit big, it goes right out of the park.

“A good leader is someone who is consistent, inspired

and enthusiastic about the job,” Davis adds.

Davis proved naysayers wrong when he landed Home

Improvement and Toy Story star Allen for Last Man Standing,

marking the comedian and actor’s return to TV for

the first time since 1999. “A lot of people didn’t think

we were going to be able to pull it off,” Davis says.

He credits the enthusiasm of 30 Rock writer Jack

Burditt (with whom 20th Century had a development

deal) and Allen for making it happen.

Once Davis knew Allen was interested in coming

back to TV, Davis’ team had Burditt come up with a

script, with Allen’s input. Davis says “the marriage of

the two voices was really awesome.” He also contends:

“We come in every day fired up, we don’t take ‘no’ very

well here.”

Davis has been in his current position since joining

the studio in 2008 from sister network Fox. He started

at Fox in 2002, as manager of alternative programming

and late-night development, working on The Simple

Life, JoeMillionaire and American Idol; he moved over

to comedy development at Fox in 2003.

Davis wants to be known for consistently breaking

new ground. “We’re not looking for the next Modern

Family, we already made that,” Davis says. “What’s the

next family look like?”

Davis and his team are steadfast in looking in places

where others are not: “Our fate doesn’t lie in phone

calls coming in.”