Jonathan Bingaman, Senior VP, Cable Sales, CBS Television Distribution

What CBS Television Distribution’s Jonathan Bingaman

loves about syndication sales is that he spends

all day, every day, competing.

It fits Bingaman well. After he graduated from Susquehanna

University in Pennsylvania, he spent four years

playing competitive tennis and working as a tennis pro.

When his friends told him that he hadn’t worked a hard

day in his life, he set out to prove them wrong.

His first “real” job was working as an assistant at rep firm Blair Television. After a year, he had the gumption

to tell the company’s president that he was ready

for a sales job. When it didn’t happen fast enough, he

went to work selling Bloomberg TV’s financial news

segments to TV stations, a challenging assignment by

any measure.

After two years, he interviewed with CBS Television

Distribution’s Scott Koondel, who was then managing

the company’s East Coast office.

“We played chess the entire time. It was a very competitive

atmosphere,” says Bingaman.

“His competitiveness was so obvious,” says Koondel,

who recognized a kindred spirit. Koondel had just

been promoted to senior VP of distribution at Paramount

Domestic Television, which later became CBS

Television Distribution. Later on, when Koondel was

moving to Los Angeles to be executive VP of distribution,

Bingaman found him while shopping for a suit

for his son’s bar mitzvah.

“He convinced me why he would be good for Los

Angeles,” says Koondel. “That defines who he is. He sees

how the play will develop before it does.”

“Every day, it’s about listening to my clients and trying

to ! t the pieces of the puzzle to put together a

deal,” says Bingaman. “With so many hours of programming, I have a tough time believing there isn’t

something for me to sell them.”

Bingaman was promoted to senior VP of cable sales

a year ago, and has been instrumental in CTD’s sales

of Hawaii Five-0 to TNT and of a new cycle of veteran

sitcom Frasier to Hallmark and WE tv after Lifetime’s

run of the show concluded. Looking ahead, he sees new

opportunities coming from over-the-top video providers

such as Netflix.

“I can’t think of anything more exciting than television

sales. When I was " rst hired, Scott told me, ‘It

takes a year to learn this business—I need you to learn

it in three months.’ I laugh, because the whole business

changes every three months,” says Bingaman.

“I feel like I have 5-6 chess boards on my desk and

I’m playing them all the time.”