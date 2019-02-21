Jon Stewart to Appear on Fox News Channel

Jon Stewart, former host of The Daily Show, will appear on Fox News February 25 to discuss Sept. 11 first responders and the “Never Forget the Heroes” Fund Act, the network said. Co-anchor Sandra Smith will interview Stewart in the 10 a.m. hour.

Stewart and John Feal, Sept. 11 demolition supervisor, will be in the Fox News Washington bureau, previewing the bipartisan bill.

Fox News said Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) will hold a press conference in Washington, DC at 3 pm February 25 to introduce the bill. The legislation would ensure that all Sept. 11 first responders and survivors injured by the toxins at Ground Zero that have certified illnesses stemming from that day receive their full compensation through the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund.