Jon Lafayette New B&C Business Editor

B&C has named Jon Lafayette to the position of Business Editor, reporting directly to B&C Editor-in-Chief Ben Grossman.

Lafayette brings a stellar reputation and background in the business, having built his own prominent brand at several of the biggest names in the television industry. Leveraging his expertise, he will oversee B&C's coverage of the intersection of the content delivery business with Madison Avenue and Wall Street.

"Jon's reputation all the way up to the CEO suite is virtually unrivaled in our business," Grossman says. "For several years, I have been a fan of his thought-leading analysis and ability to break exclusive news, and I couldn't be more thrilled to have him joining our team."

Lafayette's past employers include Television Week, Ad Age and the New York Post, as well as B&C sister publication Multichannel News. Based in Chicago, he takes over as Business Editor of B&C on June 1, and can be reached at jlafayette@nbmedia.com.