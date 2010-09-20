JonKarl Elevated to Senior Political Correspondent
Jon
Karl has been elevated to senior political correspondent at ABC News. David
Westin, president of ABC News, made the announcement Sept. 20.
Karl,
who has covered Congress for the news division, will broaden his scope to
encompass the national political landscape.
The
promotion comes as the mid-term elections are kicking into high gear with
multiple primary victories by Tea Party-backed candidates energizing the media -
if not the Republican incumbents they've knocked out of the race.
Karl's
reports will appear across ABC News broadcasts.
In
an e-mail to staffers, Westin noted Karl's "institutional knowledge
of Congress" which has "distinguished our reporting from the Hill."
Karl,
Westin wrote, "brings that same depth of knowledge and tenacity to
national politics. In a business with so much inflamed rhetoric, Jon's intelligent and even-handed reporting
cuts through the noise and provides our audience a deeper understanding of the
issues at hand."
