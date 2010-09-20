JonKarl Elevated to Senior Political Correspondent

Jon

Karl has been elevated to senior political correspondent at ABC News. David

Westin, president of ABC News, made the announcement Sept. 20.

Karl,

who has covered Congress for the news division, will broaden his scope to

encompass the national political landscape.

The

promotion comes as the mid-term elections are kicking into high gear with

multiple primary victories by Tea Party-backed candidates energizing the media -

if not the Republican incumbents they've knocked out of the race.

Karl's

reports will appear across ABC News broadcasts.

In

an e-mail to staffers, Westin noted Karl's "institutional knowledge

of Congress" which has "distinguished our reporting from the Hill."

Karl,

Westin wrote, "brings that same depth of knowledge and tenacity to

national politics. In a business with so much inflamed rhetoric, Jon's intelligent and even-handed reporting

cuts through the noise and provides our audience a deeper understanding of the

issues at hand."