Jon Heder to Star In, Executive Produce 'Gulliver Quinn'

Jon Heder, known for his writing and acting work in Napoleon Dynamite, will star in and

executive produce Gulliver Quinn

(working title), a comedy series set for production this summer on Disney XD, which targets boys ages 6-14.

The series will follow Gulliver Quinn as he enrolls in

seventh grade as an adult, after returning with his parents from India after a

15-year research expedition to document a tortoise. Living in a cave, Gulliver

developed fast reflexes and the ability to see in the dark.

Dan Kopelman, who executive produced the pilot alongside

Stan Rogow and Heder, wrote the script for the series with Rob Schrab

directing. The pilot is produced by Turtle Rock Productions, Inc.

"It's an absolute coup for

Disney XD to be working with Jon -- he is a tremendous comedic talent, and Dan

Kopelman's brilliant script is the perfect project to showcase his quirky sense

of humor," said

Adam Bonnett, senior vice

president, Original Programming, Disney Channels. "Bringing in Jon and his creative team, Dan

and Rob, and our longtime pal, Stan, illustrates our ongoing commitment to

building a world class slate of programming for Disney XD's core boy

audience."