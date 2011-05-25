Jon Heder to Star In, Executive Produce 'Gulliver Quinn'
Jon Heder, known for his writing and acting work in Napoleon Dynamite, will star in and
executive produce Gulliver Quinn
(working title), a comedy series set for production this summer on Disney XD, which targets boys ages 6-14.
The series will follow Gulliver Quinn as he enrolls in
seventh grade as an adult, after returning with his parents from India after a
15-year research expedition to document a tortoise. Living in a cave, Gulliver
developed fast reflexes and the ability to see in the dark.
Dan Kopelman, who executive produced the pilot alongside
Stan Rogow and Heder, wrote the script for the series with Rob Schrab
directing. The pilot is produced by Turtle Rock Productions, Inc.
"It's an absolute coup for
Disney XD to be working with Jon -- he is a tremendous comedic talent, and Dan
Kopelman's brilliant script is the perfect project to showcase his quirky sense
of humor," said
Adam Bonnett, senior vice
president, Original Programming, Disney Channels. "Bringing in Jon and his creative team, Dan
and Rob, and our longtime pal, Stan, illustrates our ongoing commitment to
building a world class slate of programming for Disney XD's core boy
audience."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.