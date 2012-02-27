Jon Cryer to Host ATAS' 21st Annual Hall of Fame
The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced
Monday that Jon Cryer, costar of CBS' Two
and a Half Men, will host its 21st
Annual Hall of Fame Gala.
Additionally, presenters slated to honor this year's inductees
include: BermanBraun co-founder Gail Berman, presenting to Mary-Ellis Bunim
(receiving posthumously) and Jonathan Murray; TV creator, producer and director
Garry Marshall, presenting to Michael Eisner; Modern Family costar Sofia Vergara, presenting to Mario
Kreutzberger (Don Francisco); director Walter Miller, presenting to Bill Klages;
Warner Bros. Television President Peter Roth, presenting to Chuck Lorre; actress
Doris Singleton, honoring Vivian Vance (receiving posthumously); and actors Barry
and Stan Livingston, honoring William Frawley.
The 21st Annual Hall of Fame Gala will be held
March 1, 2012 at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.
