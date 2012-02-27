Jon Cryer to Host ATAS' 21st Annual Hall of Fame

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced

Monday that Jon Cryer, costar of CBS' Two

and a Half Men, will host its 21st

Annual Hall of Fame Gala.

Additionally, presenters slated to honor this year's inductees

include: BermanBraun co-founder Gail Berman, presenting to Mary-Ellis Bunim

(receiving posthumously) and Jonathan Murray; TV creator, producer and director

Garry Marshall, presenting to Michael Eisner; Modern Family costar Sofia Vergara, presenting to Mario

Kreutzberger (Don Francisco); director Walter Miller, presenting to Bill Klages;

Warner Bros. Television President Peter Roth, presenting to Chuck Lorre; actress

Doris Singleton, honoring Vivian Vance (receiving posthumously); and actors Barry

and Stan Livingston, honoring William Frawley.

The 21st Annual Hall of Fame Gala will be held

March 1, 2012 at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.