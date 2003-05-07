Johnston tapped for Starting Over

Jim Johnston has been named day-to-day producer on NBC Enterprises' new

syndicated reality show, Starting Over.

The show has been cleared in more than 84 percent of the country for the

2003-04 season, NBC said, and it has been sold in 47 of the top 50 markets.

Starting Over is from Bunim/Murray Productions, which also produces MTV: Music Television's

The Real World and Road Rules.

Johnston has worked with Bunim/Murray before, having served as producer for

The Real World - Boston and the original story editor on Road

Rules.

He went on to be special projects producer at WKYC-TV Cleveland, director of

NBC Electronic Press and Publicity in Burbank, Calif., and supervising producer

of two NBC daytime shows, One on One with John Tesh and

Real Life.

Most recently, he has been nominated for two Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding

children's series and special as senior producer of PBS' Zoom.