Johnston tapped for Starting Over
Jim Johnston has been named day-to-day producer on NBC Enterprises' new
syndicated reality show, Starting Over.
The show has been cleared in more than 84 percent of the country for the
2003-04 season, NBC said, and it has been sold in 47 of the top 50 markets.
Starting Over is from Bunim/Murray Productions, which also produces MTV: Music Television's
The Real World and Road Rules.
Johnston has worked with Bunim/Murray before, having served as producer for
The Real World - Boston and the original story editor on Road
Rules.
He went on to be special projects producer at WKYC-TV Cleveland, director of
NBC Electronic Press and Publicity in Burbank, Calif., and supervising producer
of two NBC daytime shows, One on One with John Tesh and
Real Life.
Most recently, he has been nominated for two Daytime Emmy Awards for outstanding
children's series and special as senior producer of PBS' Zoom.
