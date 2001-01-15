Johnson Gets Airborne
American Airlines is buying a 49% share of Black Entertainment Television Chairman Bob Johnson's new airline, DC Air, for $82 million. Under conditions of the agreement, DC Air will run 114 daily departures from Washington's Reagan Airport, with 37 aircraft serving 3 million passengers annually; American will provide, maintain and staff 11 aircraft in a lease arrangement; and DC Air will become part of American's frequent-flier program. Johnson purchased the commuter line for roughly $200 million shortly before selling his television assets to Viacom for $3 billion. Viacom took everything but BET Action, a pay-per-view, 9 million-subscriber service. Published reports say Action will be closed or sold by the end of March. BET did not respond to questions about the dissolution of Action.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.