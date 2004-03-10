Johnson to Found Sports Net

Black Entertainment Television founder Robert Johnson is readying a new cable channel to launch in October. This time, it is a regional sports network.

C-SET, short for Carolina Sports and Entertainment Television, will be a new sports channel for North and South Carolina.

The main attractions are the NBA’s Charlotte Bobcats and WNBA Sting, both owned by Johnson. The channel will run other area sports, including college and high school, as well as local entertainment programming.

Time Warner Cable, the region’s dominant MSO, will carry C-SET on digital basic cable on area systems. Time Warner serves about 60% of the Carolinas’ 2.7 million cable subscribers.

C-SET says talks are ongoing with other distributors.