Johnny Cash Dies at 71

Although best known as a recording and concert artist, legendary

country-music artist Johnny Cash, who died at 71 in a Nashville Hospital early

Friday from diabetes complications, had a memorable television career, including

his own show from 1969-71 that featured an eclectic mix of country and

cross-over musicians.

His ABC variety show debut in 1969 featured folk-pop icons Bob Dylan, with

whom he sang a duet, and Joni Mitchell. Subsequent shows featured Neil Young,

Louis Armstrong and Merle Haggard.

The show also focused on political topics, including the plight of American

Indians and the war in Vietnam.

He later hosted numerous TV specials.

Cash’s wife, June Carter Cash, from the famous Carter family of bluegrass

performers, also made frequent appearances on television with the "Man in

Black." She preceded her husband in death by only a few months, having died in

May from heart problems.

Cash is survived by four daughters and a son.