John Walsh to Receive ATAS Governors Award

John Walsh, creator and host of Fox's America's Most Wanted, will be receiving the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Governors Award at September's Creative Arts Emmys, it was announed Tuesday.

"John Walsh has dedicated his life to the betterment of society, and while doing so has used television in an inventive and extraordinary way," said Academy Chairman/CEO John Shaffner. "His contribution to society goes far beyond just hosting a hit TV show, but sets a prime example of how television can be used to convey an important message."

The long-running reality program, which began in 1988, has helped law enforcement capture more than 1,500 dangerous fugitives and brought home more than 50 missing children.

Since 1978, the Governors Award has honored those that have "made a substantial impact and demonstrated the extraordinary use of television."

The award will be presented to Walsh during the 2011 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday, Sept. 10th, in Los Angeles.