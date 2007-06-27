John & Timothy Rigas Ordered To Jail
Adelphia Communications founder John Rigas and his son Timothy Rigas were ordered to report to prison August 13th, according to a report by Bloomberg. The two were convicted in 2005 of conspiracy, securities fraud and bank fraud, but are appealing their sentences. John Rigas, 82, was sentenced to 15 years and Timothy Rigas to 20 years.
Adelphia was the fifth-largest cable provider in the U.S. before its collapse in 2002.
