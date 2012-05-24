John Schriffen Joins ABC News in New York
John Schriffen has joined ABC News in New York as a
correspondent.
Schriffen has most recently been at WCBS, also New York, and
NBC affiliate WRC Washington, where he covered the White House and Capitol
Hill.
It is a homecoming of sorts, since he formerly interned at
co-owned ESPN, as ABC News president Ben Sherwood pointed out in announcing the
appointment to staffers Thursday.
"John brings great energy, creativity and
competitiveness to his journalism and will report for all of our
platforms," said Sherwood.
