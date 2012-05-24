John Schriffen Joins ABC News in New York

John Schriffen has joined ABC News in New York as a

correspondent.

Schriffen has most recently been at WCBS, also New York, and

NBC affiliate WRC Washington, where he covered the White House and Capitol

Hill.

It is a homecoming of sorts, since he formerly interned at

co-owned ESPN, as ABC News president Ben Sherwood pointed out in announcing the

appointment to staffers Thursday.

"John brings great energy, creativity and

competitiveness to his journalism and will report for all of our

platforms," said Sherwood.