John Pollak Named President of Electus International

Electus has appointed John Pollak as president of the newly-formed Electus International, it was announced Thursday.

In

the new role, Pollak will oversee the international strategy and

execution for Electus and its content label's programming slate. He will

be responsible for the distribution of Electus' programming. Pollak

will continue the international expansion initiated by the partnership

last January between Electus and Chris Philip's production and

distribution company, Engine Entertainment.

"The

Electus global business model relies heavily on the best in both

international distribution and acquisitions. We are aggressively seeking

out companies to invest in, both in the U.S. and the U.K., and one of

our most important selling points is that we are not beholden to any

sister companies in our distribution efforts," said Chris Grant, CEO of

Electus. "I am thrilled that John Pollak is joining us as president of

Electus International. John is, without a doubt, the right person for

this job."

Prior

to joining Electus, Pollak served as executive VP of Shine

International. His other prior credits include senior VP of

international distribution and creative affairs at Reveille.

"I

am proud to have the chance to once again join Ben and Chris, and to

work closely with Drew Buckley at this incredibly entrepreneurial and

talented company," said Pollak. "Electus International will be run

with the same energy and passion that has guided each of us for the

better part of the past decade and will be the driving force behind our

daily efforts.

Electus

is the integrated multimedia entertainment studio founded by Ben

Silverman, former co-chairman of NBC Entertainment and Universal Media

Studios.