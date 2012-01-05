John Pollak Named President of Electus International
Electus has appointed John Pollak as president of the newly-formed Electus International, it was announced Thursday.
In
the new role, Pollak will oversee the international strategy and
execution for Electus and its content label's programming slate. He will
be responsible for the distribution of Electus' programming. Pollak
will continue the international expansion initiated by the partnership
last January between Electus and Chris Philip's production and
distribution company, Engine Entertainment.
"The
Electus global business model relies heavily on the best in both
international distribution and acquisitions. We are aggressively seeking
out companies to invest in, both in the U.S. and the U.K., and one of
our most important selling points is that we are not beholden to any
sister companies in our distribution efforts," said Chris Grant, CEO of
Electus. "I am thrilled that John Pollak is joining us as president of
Electus International. John is, without a doubt, the right person for
this job."
Prior
to joining Electus, Pollak served as executive VP of Shine
International. His other prior credits include senior VP of
international distribution and creative affairs at Reveille.
"I
am proud to have the chance to once again join Ben and Chris, and to
work closely with Drew Buckley at this incredibly entrepreneurial and
talented company," said Pollak. "Electus International will be run
with the same energy and passion that has guided each of us for the
better part of the past decade and will be the driving force behind our
daily efforts.
Electus
is the integrated multimedia entertainment studio founded by Ben
Silverman, former co-chairman of NBC Entertainment and Universal Media
Studios.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.