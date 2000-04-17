John Nogawski

President Distribution, Paramount Domestic Television, Los Angeles, Calif.; b. June 24, 1958, Downey, Calif.; B.S., Business Management, University of Utah, 1983; facilities accountant, Paramount Pictures, Los Angeles, 1983-84; contract administrator, Paramount Pictures, 1984-85; account executive, Paramount Domestic Television, 1985-87; western division sales manager, Paramount Domestic Television, 1987-90; vice president, eastern sales manager, Paramount Domestic Television, New York City, 1990-92; senior vice president, general sales manager, Paramount Domestic Television, Los Angeles, 1992-94; executive vice president, general sales manager, Paramount Domestic Television, Los Angeles, 1994-99; current position since June 2, 1999; m. Melanie, 1983; daughters, Nichole, 9, and Carly, 7.