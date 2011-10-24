JOHN MUSZYNSKI

What I learned this year, and we absolutely must

address this in the future, is that the consumer adapts

to changes in content and content distribution and

technology and all that good stuff, they adjust to it

significantly faster than we the marketers do. If you look at the movement of viewership from

television

to online video, when you look at the use

of social

media, and you look at all the new apps for tablets, the

consumer adapts to that so much faster than the marketer

does, and with a significantly more creative lens.

We as marketers have to get more aggressive and speed

up our ability to adapt and to follow the consumer.

One of the biggest issues that I had with this past

upfront is that what really drove the pricing was not

an increase in demand. There was a little bit of increase

in demand, but the biggest driver of the pricing

was supply erosion. So are these people just no longer

consuming video? No. They’re consuming it in online

video, yet we’re not moving money there and following

the consumer at a fast enough rate. Thus we’re

raising the prices of television and we’re not truly following

where the consumer is going.

It’s amazing to see how certain smaller companies,

more mom-and-pop-type organizations, are using

Twitter and Facebook to drive their business, yet the

bigger brands haven’t really scratched the surface yet.

I thought we moved faster. And I saw this year we

moved at a slower rate than the consumer has, and I

think we’ve got to get our butts in gear.