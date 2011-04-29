John Montgomery Named Chairman of 4A's Privacy Committee

John Montgomery, COO of GroupM, has been tapped as the Chairman of the 4A's new privacy committee, it was announced Friday.

The

new committee will focus on internet privacy issues as it relates to

advertising, marketing and media industries. Meeting every six weeks,

the committee will discuss the potential new privacy legislation that

will allegedly protect the collection of personal information about

consumers that could be used for marketing purposes.

"John

is a recognized expert in the privacy arena and was the perfect choice

to act as chairman of our new committee," said 4A's President/CEO Nancy

Hill. "The internet privacy issue is of vital importance to our

membership and their clients, and I expect the committee to vigorously

address their needs as it moves forward."

Montgomery testified in a March 16 hearing before the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee on the issue.

Montgomery

said, "We strongly support online privacy but we need to regain a

balance in the communication to internet users. We must help consumers

understand the benefit of a largely free, advertising supported internet

and the data that we collect to support behavioral targeting."