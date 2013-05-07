John Meehan to Helm Business News for Al Jazeera America
Al Jazeera America has named John Meehan senior executive
producer of the channel's financial and business news. He will also be senior
executive producer of the new business magazine hosted by Ali Velshi.
The 24-hour news channel, which is replacing Current TV,
plans to launch later this year.
Meehan most recently was global executive producer at
Thomson Reuters and before that was managing editor of Bloomberg Television.
Velshi's show will start as a weekly with plans
to expand to five days a week.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.