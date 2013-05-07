John Meehan to Helm Business News for Al Jazeera America

Al Jazeera America has named John Meehan senior executive

producer of the channel's financial and business news. He will also be senior

executive producer of the new business magazine hosted by Ali Velshi.





The 24-hour news channel, which is replacing Current TV,

plans to launch later this year.





Meehan most recently was global executive producer at

Thomson Reuters and before that was managing editor of Bloomberg Television.





Velshi's show will start as a weekly with plans

to expand to five days a week.