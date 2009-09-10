John Madden Named Special Advisor to NFL Commissioner

Legendary NFL broadcaster and former Oakland Raiders head coach John Madden, who retired from calling games after last season, is getting back in the huddle.

Madden will serve as an unpaid "special advisor to the commissioner," advising Roger Goodell on issues facing the league, including coaching and personnel development, competitive issues, technological innovations, player safety and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"Throughout my life, I have always had a football season," Madden said, announcing the move. "As a player, as a coach, and as a broadcaster. When I retired from broadcasting, I didn't retire from my passion and interest in the game. This position enables me to continue that."

In his new role, Madden will chair the Coaches Subcommittee to the Competition Committee, and will also participate in meetings with the General Managers Advisory Committee. He will also take part in a weekly call with commissioner Goodell or his selected designate to discuss issues from each week's games, and will be available for other consultation.

"John Madden still has tremendous passion for the game and offered to continue to play a constructive role for the league," Goodell said. "It was an offer we couldn't refuse. His experience, deep knowledge and unique perspective will be a major asset to our game."