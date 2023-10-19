John Lasseter-Run Skydance Animation Shifts From Apple to Netflix

Voice starring Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, John Lithgow, Jenifer Lewis and Nathan Lane, 'Spellbound' will be the first Skydance Animation film to debut on Netflix under a new multiyear deal.

Skydance Animation, the animation studio founded in 2017 by producer mogul David Ellison and overseen day-to-day creatively by former Pixar mastermind John Lasseter, will no longer call Apple its home base and has signed a multiyear agreement to produce animated films for Netflix instead.

The first Skydance animated feature to be distributed on Netflix under the new deal will be Spellbound, focused on a princess trying to save her family from a mysterious spell. The film is directed by Vicky Jenson (Shrek, Shark Tale) and voice stars Rachel Zegler, Javier Bardem, Nicole Kidman, John Lithgow, Jenifer Lewis and Nathan Lane.

Skydance Animation films debuting on Netflix down the road will also include Ray Gunn from the acclaimed Brad Bird (The Iron Giant, The Incredibles, Ratatouille).

Netflix's announcement of the Skydance Animation deal follows cuts in the streaming company's own animation unit last week.

Netflix and Skydance's live action unit have already partnered on a number of films, including The Adam Project, The Old Guard and Heart of Stone, as well as series including FUBAR, Grace and Frankie and Altered Carbon.

Skydance, meanwhile, will continue to produce live-action shows and movies for Apple.