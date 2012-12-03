John Kruk Joins ESPN's 'Sunday Night Baseball'

John Kruk has been added to ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball team for the 2013 season. He replaces Terry Francona, who was hired as manager of the Cleveland Indians in October.

He joins play-by-play announcer Dan Shulman and fellow analyst Orel Herisher in the booth, with Buster Olney reporting from the field.

"Kruk has every attribute that makes an analyst great. He's intelligent, he's opinionated, he brings a ton of personality and his track record at ESPN speaks for itself," said Mike McQuade, ESPN's VP of production.

Kruk has served as a studio analyst since 2004. He played for 10 seasons from 1986-1995 with three teams.