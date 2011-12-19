John Cardenas: No Rest Until We’re Best

B&C's 2011 Local TV Executives of the Year

John Cardenas, WTHR Indianapolis’

vice president and general manager,

calls 2011 a “year of change.” Tragedy set the

wheels in motion: WTHR’s popular GM, Jim

Tellus, died suddenly in 2010, and Cardenas—

then news director at Dispatch Broadcast

Group sibling WBNS Columbus—took over.

Cardenas, 47, figured the best way to honor

Tellus was to get WTHR back to undisputed

No. 1 status in ultra-competitive DMA No. 26.

His first mission was to engage in one-on-one

“workshops” with staffers, sitting down with as

much as 70% of WTHR’s personnel.

His findings were illuminating: WTHR had

lost its edge, and staffers wanted it back. “We’d

gotten a little bit complacent,” Cardenas says.

“The dominance of prior years was not there.

It was pretty easy for me to recognize where it

had been, where it was, and where it could be.”

Cardenas issued the ultimate challenge: be

the best TV station in America.

He brought in a new news director in respected

KHOU Houston

vet Keith Connors. He

formalized a beat system

among reporters, and demanded

they break stories

deep in their beats.

He created a director of

digital media position,

and mandated the entire

newsroom be engaged

in social media. WTHR’s

Facebook fans went from

8,000 when Cardenas

came on board to 95,000.

WTHR’s ratings shot skyward,

too. Dispatch Broadcast

CEO Michael Fiorile says the NBC affiliate had a

“fabulous” November sweeps: a decisive No. 1

in morning ratings, along with wins in total day,

early evening and late news. “John is a strong

leader, a consensus builder, a high-integrity

guy,” Fiorile says. “It was obvious early on that

he didn’t need a lot of hand-holding.”

WTHR shone brightest following the tragedy

at the Indiana State Fair on Aug. 13. The

news team expertly married social media with

traditional reporting on a fatal stage collapse,

and WTHR’s investigative

team executed follow-up

exposés in the subsequent

weeks, the way Cardenas

envisions the best station

in the country doing. “As

a news guy, I watch in a

very critical way, and I

could not have been more

pleased,” he says.

Cardenas is looking

forward to 2012, when

WTHR will broadcast the

Super Bowl in Indy in February

and the Olympics

next summer. The new

year also offers a shot at repeating WTHR’s rare

trifecta of a 2011 Peabody, DuPont-Columbia,

and—most prestigious—National Murrow

Award for Overall Excellence in a large market.

Says Cardenas: “Someone was looking over

us.”