John Cannon, NATAS head, dead at 74

John Cannon, president of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, died of a heart attack on Friday morning. He was 74 years old.

Cannon

became president of the National Academy in 1976, and presided over the organization's expansion to 18 local chapters nationwide.

Mr. Cannon's radio and television announcing career began in the 1940s in his home state of Illinois. He appeared on hundreds of nationally-televised network broadcasts, including The Colgate Comedy Hour, Your Hit Parade, and You Are There, and was the voice of the Fox Movietone and News of the Day newsreels seen in theatres in the fifties.

Born in Chicago, he attended Western Reserve University. He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II.

Stanley Hubbard, chairman of NATAS, said, "We were all stunned and saddened by John's passing."

Cannon is survived by his wife, Trudy Wilson, NATAS awards director, and a daughter, Connie. - Richard Tedesco