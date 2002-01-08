Joe Scotti joins Global Media

Former Pearson Television North America president Joe Scotti has joined his

cousin, Anthony Scotti, at Global Media Television.

Joe Scotti, who formerly ran Pearson's syndication sales and marketing

divisions, has been named president of Global Media TV North America.

Anthony Scotti is the CEO of Global Television Media, the studio that was

founded last year to concentrate on developing and distributing original TV

series around the world.

In his newly created position, Joe Scotti will be responsible for all U.S.

distribution and acquisitions for the company.

This is the second time the two Scottis have worked together. Anthony Scotti

formerly owned All American TV (later acquired by Pearson PLC), and Joe Scotti

worked there in sales and marketing.