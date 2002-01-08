Joe Scotti joins Global Media
Former Pearson Television North America president Joe Scotti has joined his
cousin, Anthony Scotti, at Global Media Television.
Joe Scotti, who formerly ran Pearson's syndication sales and marketing
divisions, has been named president of Global Media TV North America.
Anthony Scotti is the CEO of Global Television Media, the studio that was
founded last year to concentrate on developing and distributing original TV
series around the world.
In his newly created position, Joe Scotti will be responsible for all U.S.
distribution and acquisitions for the company.
This is the second time the two Scottis have worked together. Anthony Scotti
formerly owned All American TV (later acquired by Pearson PLC), and Joe Scotti
worked there in sales and marketing.
