Joe LoCicero Mourned
Popular entertainment publicist, author and marketing consultant Joe LoCicero died June 24 in Los Angeles after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. LoCicero included Paramount Television, Warner Bros. Television and Disney Channel among his publicity and marketing clients. He was 44, and his survivors include his wife, Lori, and their two children.
