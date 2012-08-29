Joe Earley Named Fox Broadcasting COO
Joe Earley has been promoted to chief operating officer of
Fox Broadcasting Co.
In his new role, Earley will play a key part in programming,
casting, scheduling and business affairs. Mike Darnell, president of alternative entertainment, will continue to report to Kevin Reilly., chairman of entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Co.
"Joe is not only an inspired and creative marketing
strategist, but he should own the patent on the concept of 'team
builder,'" said Reilly.
"He is a dynamic leader who inspires partnership and a sense of collective
purpose across our entire company, and that's why I am privileged to have Joe
at my side guiding Fox as our COO."
Earley most recently served as the network's president of
marketing and communications. He was a recipient of B&C's Brand
Builders Award.
"I am incredibly grateful for this amazing opportunity,
which Kevin and Peter have given me," added Earley. "Having been
at Fox for almost two decades, it's been a privilege to work alongside the most
creative, innovative and driven executives in the business; and I'm excited
about where we -- collectively -- are taking the network."
