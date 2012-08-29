Joe Earley Named Fox Broadcasting COO

Joe Earley has been promoted to chief operating officer of

Fox Broadcasting Co.

In his new role, Earley will play a key part in programming,

casting, scheduling and business affairs. Mike Darnell, president of alternative entertainment, will continue to report to Kevin Reilly., chairman of entertainment, Fox Broadcasting Co.

"Joe is not only an inspired and creative marketing

strategist, but he should own the patent on the concept of 'team

builder,'" said Reilly.

"He is a dynamic leader who inspires partnership and a sense of collective

purpose across our entire company, and that's why I am privileged to have Joe

at my side guiding Fox as our COO."

Earley most recently served as the network's president of

marketing and communications. He was a recipient of B&C's Brand

Builders Award.

"I am incredibly grateful for this amazing opportunity,

which Kevin and Peter have given me," added Earley. "Having been

at Fox for almost two decades, it's been a privilege to work alongside the most

creative, innovative and driven executives in the business; and I'm excited

about where we -- collectively -- are taking the network."