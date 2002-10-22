Joe dropped from KNTV
Terilyn Joe, once a prized recruit from KGO San Francisco-San Jose, Calif., for
then-independent KNTV(TV) there, has left the now-NBC-owned station.
Joe told local media she was dropped so KNTV's new news management could
remake the on-air team.
The station recently hired Diane Djegwyer, a longtime reporter and anchor for
local rival KTVU(TV).
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.