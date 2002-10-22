Joe dropped from KNTV

Terilyn Joe, once a prized recruit from KGO San Francisco-San Jose, Calif., for

then-independent KNTV(TV) there, has left the now-NBC-owned station.

Joe told local media she was dropped so KNTV's new news management could

remake the on-air team.

The station recently hired Diane Djegwyer, a longtime reporter and anchor for

local rival KTVU(TV).