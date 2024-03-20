Joe Barone, Exec at Rocco Commisso's Fiorentina Soccer Team, Dies at 57

Joe Barone, the Italian-American general director of the ACF Fiorentina soccer team owned by Mediacom Communications chairman Rocco B. Commisso, died in Milan, Italy, on Tuesday at age 57 after falling ill before a scheduled match Sunday against Atalanta in Italy's Serie A. The cause of death was reported as cardiac arrest.

"The Commisso family and everyone associated with Fiorentina are utterly devastated by the terrible loss of a man who showed great professionalism and gave his heart and soul to restoring the historic Italian club to prominence," Thomas Larsen, senior VP of government and public relations at Mediacom, said in a company announcement on Tuesday. "He was a treasured friend who always stayed strong in the happiest and, above all, the most difficult moments. Please join me in sending heartfelt condolences to Joe’s wife Camilla, his children, and the entire Barone family during this time of immense sorrow."

Joe Barone (Image credit: Mediacom Communications)

Barone was employed by the New York Cosmos and was promoted to general manager after Commisso bought the team in 2017. When Commisso bought Fiorentina in 2019 Barone moved to Italy to take a leadership role with the team, Larsen said. "Joe had a background in the banking industry, but a deep passion for community soccer," Larsen said. "He helped run the Brooklyn Italians Soccer Club for many years and served as the chairman of the NPSL, which is a national league comprised of community based amateur and semi-pro soccer teams." The NPSL remembered Barone in a news post today. Barone's death prompted many tributes in Italy, including one from FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Instagram, according to ESPN: "You were proud of Viola Park, a beautiful sports centre. You were always moved when you spoke of Fiorentina. You improved the world of football, who loses you too soon. Tomorrow you would have celebrated your 58th birthday. Have a safe journey dear Joe, and a big hug to all the people who loved you."

Barone was born in Sicily and spoke fluent Italian, Larsen said. "His knowledge of soccer and bi-lingual skills proved to be very valuable assets as Rocco worked to rebuild the club. He was instrumental in the construction of Fiorentina’s new state-of-the-art training center, Viola Park. He also worked closely with city leaders on a renovation plan for the team’s stadium that kicked off earlier this year."

Fiorentina's match on Sunday in Bergamo, Italy, was postponed. The team, known to its fans as La Viola, is in eighth place in Italy's top league.