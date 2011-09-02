Jobs Stall, Cable Falls

The job market stalled in August with exactly zero new

jobs being created, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average down more than 250

points and cable stocks toward the cellar.

It was the second straight day of losses for the index,

which shed about 120 points on Thursday. Friday's loss of 253 points was spurred

by a dismal jobs report -- no jobs were created or lost in August, the worst

month since September 2010, according to the U.S. Dept. of Labor.

The cable sector took it on the chin Friday, with

Cablevision Systems enduring the biggest loss at 5% (90 cents per share) to

$16.94 each, followed by Comcast, down 2.9% (63 cents each) to $21; Time Warner

Cable, down 2.8% ($1.85) to $63.55; and Charter Communications, down 1.5% (75

cents) to $48.88.

Satellite stocks were down as well, with Dish Network

dipping 2.8% (70 cents) to $24.30 and DirecTV down 2.6% ($1.15) to $42.23.

On the programming side, Scripps Networks had the biggest

loss -- 3.8% ($1.61) to $40.72 -- followed by News Corp., down 3% (52 cents) to

$16.56; Disney, down 2.8% (92 cents) to $32.46; Viacom, down 2.6% ($1.46) to

$55.52; and Discovery Communications, down 2.5% ($1.03) to $40.34. Rounding out

the sector, Liberty Starz was down 1.7% ($1.15) to $66.18; Liberty Interactive

shed 1.6% (26 cents) to $15.55; and Liberty Capital was down 1.1% (77 cents) to

$67.88.