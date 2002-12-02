Joanna Bistany dead at 55
Former ABC News executive Joanna Bistany, 55, died Sunday evening after a
long battle with cancer.
Bistany was with the network for 17 years, and had risen to senior vice
president before leaving in 2000 to produce on her own.
Bistany joined ABC News in 1983 as director of news information, and served
as the news division's principal spokesperson. She became senior news
programming executive, was the main liaison between ABC News and the ABC
Television Network and the Walt Disney Company, and had a management role in
20/20, PrimeTime Live,Turning Point, ABC News Nightline, and This
Week withDavid Brinkley.
Prior to joining ABC News, Bistany worked at the White House as Special
Assistant to President Ronald Reagan for Communications.
"Throughout her time with us at ABC News, Joanna showed her enthusiasm, great
spirit, and remarkable strength," said ABC News President David L. Westin.
"Never did she demonstrate these great qualities more than during her illness."
Roone Arledge, Chairman of ABC News, called her "one of the most important
executives working with me to build ABC News."
Bistany is survived by her parents, two brothers, and a sister, and several
nieces and nephews.
ABC News has established a Joanna Bistany Memorial Scholarship to be awarded
to a student selected by the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Salvation
Army of Greater New York, 120 W. 14th Street, New York, New York,
100ll.
