J.Lo Inks First-Look with Fox

Jennifer Lopez is extending her multimedia reach to U.S. network TV.

She has signed a first-look production deal with Fox Televison Studios and Regency Television.

According to the deal, Fox Television Studios will get a first shot at all TV projects developed by Lopez, her production partner Simon Fields, and producer Julio Caro. That includes scripted and unscripted series, specials and original movies for broadcast network and cable distribution.

Lopez' Nuyorican Productions also has TV deals with Universal for a first-run syndication talk show with her sister, Lynda, and a multi-show deal with Spanish-language network Telemundo.