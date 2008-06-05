Jimmy Smits Joins ‘Dexter’

NYPD Blue, The West Wing and L.A. Law star Jimmy Smits is joining the cast of Showtime’s Dexter, the network says.

Smits will play Miguel Prado, “an ambitious, charismatic assistant district attorney who comes from one of Miami’s most politically powerful and beloved families.”

Prado will team up with Dexter (Michael C. Hall) to pursue a murderer that affects both of their lives.

Smits will appear as Prado in 10 of the upcoming season’s 12 episodes.