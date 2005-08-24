Jim Ryan Returns
We don't know if he will get a welcome of confetti and bagpiping sanitation workers, but Jim Ryan is returing to the New York news scene, joining WCBS New York's morning newscast.
He will appear on-air as part of the station's Sept. 11 aniversary coverage, then start full-time Sept. 19.
Ryan had been a fixture on Fox's WNYW morning show for two decades before exiting earlier this year. At one point, the then 61-year-old Ryan was welcomed back to that station with bagpipes and confetti in July 2002 after triple-bypass surgery.
No surgery this time, but he will get a lot of face time with a Doctor--senior VP and News director Dianne Doctor. She calls Ryan "an icon in the broadcast community" who brings a "wealth of experience and knowledge."
