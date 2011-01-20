Jim Packer Exiting MGM for Lionsgate
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer President Jim Packer has been hired as
Lionsgate's president of worldwide television distribution and digital,
according to multiple reports.
In the role, Packer would focus on selling Lionsgate's television shows, which include AMC's Mad Men and
Showtime's Nurse Jackie and Weeds.
Packer has been co-president, worldwide television at MGM
since 2006. He first joined the company in 2001.
Spokespersons for Lionsgate and MGM would not confirm the
reports at press time.
