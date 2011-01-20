Jim Packer Exiting MGM for Lionsgate

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer President Jim Packer has been hired as

Lionsgate's president of worldwide television distribution and digital,

according to multiple reports.

In the role, Packer would focus on selling Lionsgate's television shows, which include AMC's Mad Men and

Showtime's Nurse Jackie and Weeds.

Packer has been co-president, worldwide television at MGM

since 2006. He first joined the company in 2001.

Spokespersons for Lionsgate and MGM would not confirm the

reports at press time.