Jim Lanzone: Keeping the Eye Focused on the Web

B&C's 2012 Digital All-Stars

A very telling illustration of how

traditional media companies can

successfully play in the new media

landscape can be found at CBS Interactive.

CBSi runs branded sites such as CBS.com,

CBSSports.com and

CBSNews.com, as well

as popular digital properties

including CNET,

GameSpot and TV.com,

that now attract more

than 400 million users

around the world each

month.



CBSi’s size as a profitable

top-10 Internet

property, and its global

reach (which includes

the No. 1 tech, fashion

and auto sites in China),

would easily elevate the

division’s president, Jim Lanzone, to a top

spot on any roster of global digital prominence.

But Lanzone has also been making

some additional power moves of his own.

Since taking the top job at CBSi in 2011 after

CBS acquired his startup,

Clicker, Lanzone has

overseen the launch of

redesigned Web and

mobile sites for most of

the media giant’s properties

and has accelerated

a push into social

media, mobile and original

content.

In the social media

arena, where CBS.com

recently launched the

platform CBS Connect,

the results have been

particularly remarkable.

CBS now has more than 167 million Facebook

and Twitter followers; 15%-20% of

CBS.com’s traffic now comes from social media

referrals, which has helped the site maintain

its status as the top TV network website.

“The launch of CBS Connect has been directly

responsible for our online traffic growing

the way it has,” Lanzone says.

CBS’ approach to digital business models

is also notable. While most of the other networks

have moved to TV Everywhere models,

CBS has not made its content available

on Hulu or rushed to cut TV Everywhere

deals with operators.

“We believe very strongly that when it comes

to the advertising side of the business, owning

the content ourselves, hosting it on our own

properties and engaging our consumers directly

[is vital, and is] why our traffic is growing

and [why] there has been so much advertiser

demand,” Lanzone says.