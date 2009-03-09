Jim Henson, Henson Company Tapped for Fred Rogers Award

The Corporation for Public Broadcasting Monday tapped The Jim Henson Company and its late founder, Jim Henson, for the Fred Rogers Award.

The award is for an individual who has contributed to excellence in children's educational media, something Henson and, later, his family have clearly had a hand in, literally, from noncommercial television's early days.

Henson brought characters including Kermit, Bert & Ernie, Cookie Monster, and Big Bird not only to public TV put into the popular culture.

Like Henson, the late Fred Rogers (Mr. Rogers Neighborhood) was a puppeteer and kids TV pioneer who never talked down to children.

"My father truly believed that television can be used for good and can have a positive impact on the lives of children," said Lisa Henson, Co-CEO of The Jim Henson Co.