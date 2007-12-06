Jim Benson Joins The Lippin Group

The Lippin Group hired Jim Benson as senior vice president, it was announced Thursday by chairman and CEO Dick Lippin.

Benson, a veteran journalist and public-relations executive who was most recently co-chief of B&C’s Los Angeles bureau, will be based in the company’s Los Angeles offices. He will handle corporate and emerging media clients domestically and worldwide.

“Jim Benson has worked with our company as both a journalist and media-relations executive for more than two decades,” Dick Lippin said in a statement. “His experience and knowledge will be a significant asset to our clients, and we are delighted to have Jim as part of our team.”

Prior to joining B&C, Benson oversaw media relations and publicity for Universal and Studios USA’s television-distribution operations as senior VP of worldwide communications.

His journalism background also boasts stints with Variety and the Los Angeles Daily News.