Jim Avila Named White House Correspondent for ABC News/Univision JV
ABC News senior national correspondent Jim Avila is expanding
his duties at the network's Washington bureau and will serve as the first White
House correspondent for the ABC/Univision joint venture when it launches later
this year, ABC News president Ben Sherwood announced Wednesday.
Until then, Avila will report for ABC News from the White
House alongside chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl. He will also
lead coverage of immigration reform, education, politics and other issues
important to the Latino community, according to Sherwood's note, and continue
to report for 20/20.
ABC News political contributor Matthew Dowd has also
expanded his role to analyst and special correspondent at the network as well
as a senior strategic adviser on Sherwood's executive team. As a correspondent,
Dowd will report on cultural, economic and spiritual trends for Good Morning
America, World News, Nightline and This Week.
