Jim Avila Named White House Correspondent for ABC News/Univision JV

ABC News senior national correspondent Jim Avila is expanding

his duties at the network's Washington bureau and will serve as the first White

House correspondent for the ABC/Univision joint venture when it launches later

this year, ABC News president Ben Sherwood announced Wednesday.

Until then, Avila will report for ABC News from the White

House alongside chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl. He will also

lead coverage of immigration reform, education, politics and other issues

important to the Latino community, according to Sherwood's note, and continue

to report for 20/20.

ABC News political contributor Matthew Dowd has also

expanded his role to analyst and special correspondent at the network as well

as a senior strategic adviser on Sherwood's executive team. As a correspondent,

Dowd will report on cultural, economic and spiritual trends for Good Morning

America, World News, Nightline and This Week.