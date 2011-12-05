Jill Biden Names New Communications Director

Courtney O'Donnell, communications director for Second

Lady Jill Biden, is leaving that post to move to Europe with her family, the

Office of Vice President Joe Biden said Monday.

She will be replaced by Melanie Kaye, who comes to the

post from D.C. advertising and communications firm GMMB. Before that, Kaye was

press secretary to former Wisconsin Governor Jim Doyle. She is also a former

reporter for The Hill.