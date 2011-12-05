Jill Biden Names New Communications Director
Courtney O'Donnell, communications director for Second
Lady Jill Biden, is leaving that post to move to Europe with her family, the
Office of Vice President Joe Biden said Monday.
She will be replaced by Melanie Kaye, who comes to the
post from D.C. advertising and communications firm GMMB. Before that, Kaye was
press secretary to former Wisconsin Governor Jim Doyle. She is also a former
reporter for The Hill.
