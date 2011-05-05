JHRTS Has "A Conversation With" Discovery's Planet Green

The Junior Hollywood Radio and Television Society (JHRTS)

continues its "A Conversation With" series with Discovery's Planet Green on May 24, Bradley Singer, JHRTS-NYC

president and Dave Ferrara, HRTS executive director announced on Thursday.

The panelists, which includes Laura Michalchyshyn,

president and GM, Planet Green Discovery Fit & Health and Josh

Kilmer-Purcell and Dr. Brent Ridge, stars of Planet Green's The Fabulous

Beekman Boys, will discuss the television business, brand building, and the

talent/executive relationship.

"Since its launch just a few short months ago, the New

York chapter of our junior membership has presented an outstanding lineup of

industry leaders through their "conversation with" series," said Ferrara.

"This panel will be a great opportunity for our junior members to learn from

some of the top personalities and industry professionals within the television

business."

The event will take place at the WME in New York on May

24. Tickets are available to JHRTS members.