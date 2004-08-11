Jewish TV Announces Launch Plans
By Fern Siegel
Jewish Television (JTV) has been in discussions with major cable and satellite providers to carry the 24-hour national network as a digital basic service. It’s now planning an early-2005 launch.
JTV CEO John Odoner, a New York attorney, says, "The programming strategy is news and reality-driven, not just news and not just Jews. With a distinctive slant on current events and cultural trends, JTV is targeted to adults 18-49 with a mix of news, comedy, reality shows, business, sports, movies, music, religion, Israel, health and Hollywood. Certain programs will carry a unique Jewish perspective.
