Trending

Jewel TV Gets Comcast Setting

By

Home Shopping Network Jewelry Television has struck a deal with Comcast that will give it 3.2 million more digital subs in Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Pittsburgh and parts of New Jersey.

In addition, it will have a corporate hunting license to seek out carriage deals with other Comcast systems.

jewelry TV is in some 45 million multichannel homes full time, and and another 25 million part time.