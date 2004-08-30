Jewel TV Gets Comcast Setting
Home Shopping Network Jewelry Television has struck a deal with Comcast that will give it 3.2 million more digital subs in Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Pittsburgh and parts of New Jersey.
In addition, it will have a corporate hunting license to seek out carriage deals with other Comcast systems.
jewelry TV is in some 45 million multichannel homes full time, and and another 25 million part time.
