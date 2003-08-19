Jewel to enter Lyon’s Den
Pop singer Jewel will make her TV debut this fall with a three-episode cameo
appearance on NBC’s new drama, The Lyon’s Den, starring The West Wing
alumnus Rob Lowe.
Jewel will appear as Lowe’s former fiancée and rival attorney.
The Lyon’s Den is slated to air Sundays at 10 p.m. on NBC. It was created
by writer and executive producer Remi Aubuchon of Fox’s 24.
Rob Lowe, West Wing’s Kevin Falls, The Sopranos’ Brad Grey
and Just Shoot Me’s Bernie Brillstein will executive produce, while
Kingpin’s Dan Sackheim will executive produce and direct.
The show is produced by Twentieth Century Fox and Brad Grey Television.
