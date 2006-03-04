Jewcano To the Rescue

Cartoon Network will launch a new sterotype send-up March 19 at midnight as part of its Adult Swim blocks of cartoons for really big kids.

Minoriteam is from Adam de la Peña (The Man Show, Jimmy Kimmel), graffiti artist Todd James, and Peter Girardi (digital entertainment company Funny Garbage).

The show features a team of racial stereotypes, kind of like a politically incorrect Fantastic Four, who join forces to battle ethnic slurs.

The show features such minority superheroes as Jewcano, who combines the force of a volcano with "all the powers of the Jewish faith," and Non-Stop, a conventience store clerk, Dave Raj, who cannot be shot.

The team is led by Wang, a wheelchair-bound math whiz.

Their nemesis is the White Shadow, which takes the form both of a man and a corporation, aided by lackeys (aren't they always) including Corporate Ladder, Standardized Test and Racist Frankenstein.

In other adult swim news, 10 new episodes of Robot Chicken will begin airing April 2.



The series, now in its second flight, lampoons pop culture and politics via animating toys and action figures, with voices supplied by celebrities.

The new season includes send-ups of Fidel Castro and Harry Potter, as well as a look into the sex lives of the Golden Girls.