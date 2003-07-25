JetBlue sponsors in-flight VH1 series

JetBlue Airways will sponsor RedEye Requests, a new VH1 Classic music-video

request show available only to customers of the low-fare carrier’s late-night

flights.

Travelers booking a red-eye flight via JetBlue’s Internet site (www.jetblue.com

) can request

their favorite music videos from the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s via the DirecTV Inc. link.

VH1 Classic is among 24 channels available via JetBlue’s free in-flight

DirecTV satellite programming.

The show will air Mondays between midnight and 5 a.m.