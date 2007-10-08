Jesse James Signs Production Deal with Spike TV

“Multimedia impresario” Jesse James signed an exclusive two-year talent and production deal with Spike TV.

James’ production company, Payupsucker Productions, will produce two specials and two primetime pilots per year for the men’s-targeted cable network.

The first pilot under the agreement is MetalChurch, “a do-it-yourself series showcasing James’ vast welding and fabricating talents,” the network said.

Spike TV added the first special featuring James will air during the second quarter of 2008.

“We’re proud to be the exclusive cable home of Jesse James, whose authentic, straightforward persona resonates perfectly with the Spike TV audience,” senior vice president of development Sharon Levy said in a statement. “He embodies the brand with an incredible energy that we are thrilled to have on our network.”