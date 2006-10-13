Jerry Belson Dead at 68
Jerry Belson, whose dark wit helped propel popular comedies such as The Tracey Ullman Show, The Odd Couple and The Dick Van Dyke Show, died of cancer on October 10 in Los Angeles. The Emmy-winning writer was 68.
Belson and longtime writing partner Garry Marshall contributed to some of television’s most celebrated series and were regarded as the preeminent comedy writing team of the 1960s and early ‘70s.
