Jerald L. Kent

You don’t have to dig very deep to find out where Jerry

Kent gained his entrepreneurial spirit, and the roots of a

dogged commitment to customer care. He’ll tell you that as

teenagers growing up in a St. Louis suburb, he and his three brothers

always knew there was room for an extra set of hands to dole out scoops at the local Kent’s Frosty Cream. That was only one business his father

ran; he was also in residential real estate, owned a trailer park and even had

a laundromat. The elder Kent brought boundless energy to all his endeavors

whether they succeeded or failed. Jerry Kent learned a lot by example.



“At the trailer park, I used to cut the grass, and I worked with the dump trucks

to load the dirt,” he says. “The whole family

did it.” And at night, the whole family

would also count out laundry machine

coins and put them in wrappers for the

bank. Watching his parents, Kent learned

the value of a dollar—and even a quarter

—and saw the importance of reliability

and the honor of a job well done.



“My mom and dad made great personal

sacrifices; neither of them went to college,

but they strained resources so that I could

earn two degrees,” he says with gratitude.

“Together, they raised four boys stressing

integrity, hard work and caring for others.”

It’s a foundation that led Kent to a career

where those three qualities are hallmarks,

where his fiscal practicality as

a CPA met the far-reaching challenges

of turning around businesses, and one

that spans the length and breadth of the

modern cable TV era. It has many high

points: most notably, his years at Charter

Communications, which he cofounded in

1993 and left in 2001, two years after it

launched the third largest IPO in U.S. history.

And more recently, he helped build

Suddenlink Communications into the seventh largest cable company in the

U.S., serving as chairman and CEO.

But along with myriad industry causes he has supported and important

boards he serves on, the recognition Kent frequently receives—highlighted

by his 2012 induction into the B&C Hall of Fame—comes from his ability to

coax both profit and a culture of service at every company he has managed.

“You’d be hard-pressed to find an executive in the cable or media industry who

has the consistent track record of financial and operating performance that Jerry

has,” says Gerry Cardinale, a senior partner in Goldman Sachs’ private equity

group and a longtime friend and investor in Kent’s companies. “Jerry doesn’t hit

singles and doubles; he hits homers and grand slams in whatever he’s involved in,

and has made a lot of money for his investors over the last 30 years. But what’s

even more impressive is the way Jerry does it. In today’s world, it’s a lot about the

money and form over substance. Jerry is all about the substance.”

Kent credits his first job after graduating from Washington University with

helping him understand the finer points of corporate

culture. Arthur Andersen, where he began working

as a CPA in 1979, “had one of the strongest cultures

of any organization in the country,” he recalls. “That

helped shape my management style.”

Kent’s mentor and longtime business partner,

Howard Wood, may have been the first to spot Kent’s

unique ability, but says it wasn’t difficult to see.

“I interviewed Jerry and hired him to work with me at Arthur Andersen,”

Wood says. “Let’s just say he’s not very different today from what he was like

then. You always know where you stand with Jerry, which is a great thing, and

integrity is at the center of everything he does.”

After four years at Arthur Andersen, where he specialized in telecommunications,

Kent—along with Wood—saw the growing opportunity of an involvement

in cable, and moved to the small Cencom Cable Associates. It eventually

grew to serve 550,000 customers in the U.S., with Kent rising to CFO.



“I was young and probably naïve, but [Cencom founder] Bob Brooks was persuasive,

and the timing was right for taking a risk,” Kent says of the Cencom job.

“Plus, I was able to join a company and learn from all-stars in the cable industry

[such as] Bill Bresnan and Frank Drendel. I’d had several cable companies as

clients [at Arthur Andersen]. And the industry keeps reinventing itself.”

Change could be considered the key industry word during Kent’s time at Charter.

During his years at the helm, the company grew to be one of the 10 largest

cable operators in the U.S., with 1.3 million customers. After its acquisition

by Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen in 1998, Charter—with Kent still aboard as

president and CEO—grew exponentially, becoming the country’s fourth-largest

cabler, with 7 million customers (along with large attendant profits for investors).

But growth and profit at Kent’s companies have always run concurrently with

a reputation as the industry leader in customer care and employee culture.



“He’s had many of the same people work with him from one company to

the next over many years because they trust Jerry’s commitment to them and

to creating ways to be successful,” Wood says. “Also, his commitment to

customers and customer relations is unparalleled.”

The same rules have long applied at both Suddenlink and Cequel III, the

telecommunications management company Kent cofounded in 2002. The postbankruptcy

assets of Classic Cable formed the foundation of the company that

eventually became Suddenlink. Kent explained his involvement with Classic to

B&C at the time by saying, “We like to place our bets where management makes

a difference.” Kent and company—through savvy acquisitions, investments and

upgrades—saw Suddenlink evolve into a highly-regarded industry presence.

Staying current with technological innovation and cross-platform delivery, Kent

and Suddenlink are wrapping up a three-year, $350 million bandwidth expansion

initiative called Project Imagine that will nearly quadruple the company’s average

number of HD channels offered, enable all-digital lineups in virtually all areas

and allow for expansion of faster Internet speeds. But staying ahead of that pace

involves applying the same old-school lessons Kent learned around the kitchen

table to whatever he does. They’re lessons he and his wife, Judy, have instilled in

their two children. And they’re what have always made Kent a success.



“With Suddenlink, you’ve got telephone, broadband, online, apps—it’s really

morphed into a very complicated business,” he says. “The difference today is

[navigating] this geometric change. We do it by investing in people and technology.

We’ve grown our employment base 3% over the last few years. But tied into

the investment is that it’s about providing customer care. It still all boils down

to this: If you take better care of your customers, you win.”